GARY — One man was killed and three were wounded in three separate shootings this week, police said.
A 29-year-old Gary man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Witnesses told police the man was riding in a car with three 16-year-old girls when they heard gunshots and a bullet struck his hip.
The group drove to a local hospital, where medical staff notified police about 11:45 p.m. that the man arrived for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210.
On Wednesday night, a 34-year-old Gary man sought treatment at a local hospital after he was wounded in a shooting, police said.
The man told police he was walking in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Street when he heard shots and realized he was shot in the buttocks. He got a ride to the hospital.
Marquis Martin Jr., 23, of Merrillville, died at the scene of a shooting about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Clark Road.
Gary police responded to the area for a report of shots fired and possibly two gunshot victims.
Police arrived and found a 29-year-old Merrillville man with a gunshot wound to his hip, Hamady said.
Officers then found Martin's body along a fence line near an apartment complex.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Michael Equihua of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3852.
To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
