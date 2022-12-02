Death of incarcerated person at Westville Correctional Facility under investigation, state police say

WESTVILLE — Indiana State Police detectives announced Friday they are investigating the death of an incarcerated person at the Westville Correctional Facility.
An autopsy for Matthew Chester, 53, was conducted by the LaPorte County coroner's office. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, ISP said.
State police said that the investigation is active and that no additional information will be released at the time.
