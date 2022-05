Death of infant rushed to hospital ruled homicide, officials say

GARY — An infant died last week as a result of "inflicted trauma" after medics rushed him from his apartment in the city's Miller section to a hospital, authorities said.

Devon Howard Jr., who was 22 days old, died Thursday at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital from closed head injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The baby's death was ruled a homicide.

Gary medics and police responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the infant's apartment in the 5800 block of Cypress Avenue for reports that a child was choking and not breathing, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Medics already were leaving with the infant when officers arrived, he said.

The baby was transferred from a local hospital to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 11:54 p.m. Thursday.

Devon is the second Gary child to die as a result of abuse in April.

Xoey Glenn, 3, died April 15 at Comer Children's Hospital after she became unresponsive during an alleged beating April 12 by her mother and the mother's boyfriend.

Her mother, Tiarra Glenn, 28, of Gary, and the mother's boyfriend, Devan L. Allen, 29, of East Chicago, each pleaded not guilty to murder, five counts of battery and three counts of neglect.

Anyone with information about Devon Howard Jr.'s homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

