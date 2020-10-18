DeBoer, Peters face off for Porter Circuit Court judge

VALPARAISO — The race for Porter County Circuit court judge pits newly appointed Republican Mary DeBoer against Democratic challenger Mitch Peters.

DeBoer, 53, who was appointed by the governor to complete the final year of service for retired Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, said she has acquired the skills required for the job through her years serving as deputy prosecutor, private attorney and judicial officer.

"The Circuit Court is the largest court in our county," DeBoer said. "My caseload consists of high felony and complex civil litigation, and is the only court with jurisdiction over tax cases and all juvenile matters."

"The Circuit Court Judge is responsible for the Juvenile Services Center, which requires management of over 100 employees in two courts, juvenile probation and juvenile detention," she said.

"My experience on the bench and my proven track record demonstrates my commitment, dedication and skills to work hard to deliver," she said.

Peters, 63, said he is taking his first shot at elected office because he believes himself the best person for the job.