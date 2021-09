Deceased driver ID'd in fatal Porter County crash

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man has been identified as the driver killed Monday night along a local stretch of U.S. 20 when his vehicle steered into an oncoming semitruck on the undivided highway, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Daniel Brown, 37, of Toledo, was the sole occupant of his Honda Element, official said.

Brown was driving eastbound in the area of Brummitt Road just minutes before 6 p.m. when he drove left of center for an unknown reason and collided head-on with the westbound semi, police said.

The rear of Brown's vehicle spun around and struck the driver's side of another eastbound vehicle travelling alongside him, according to police.

Brown died at the scene, police said.

The front of his car was demolished, and the semi wound up on its side, shutting down the highway while investigators and responders worked.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police. The driver of the other eastbound vehicle was not injured.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

