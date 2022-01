CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office has identified a 66-year-old man Hobart found dead early Sunday as James Griffin.

The office was called out at 12:20 a.m. to the 500 East block of 37th Avenue in Hobart, which is the address of the deceased, according to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick.

A determination is pending on Griffin's injuries and manner of death, the coroner said.

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

