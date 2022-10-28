Deceased in home burglary was a lone intruder; ID released by police

LAPORTE — The identity of the intruder found dead after a home burglary call early Thursday has been released by police, who said there appears to be no known connection between him and the residents of the property in the 2000 East block of Ind. 4.

The deceased lone intruder was identified Friday by the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department as 42-year-old Jacob J. Borders.

Police say three people, including a juvenile, were home at the time of the alleged burglary. None of the three were injured.

"Over the next several days, detectives will continue to gather information," police said. "A major case file of the incident will be prepared by detectives and forwarded to the LaPorte County prosecuting attorney’s office for review."

Police said they were called to the home at 3:31 a.m. Thursday.

"Moments after the arrival of the initial responding deputy, a gunshot was heard coming from the area of the residence," according to police.

"The occupants of the residence were removed, and deputies cleared the interior of the residence," the department reported. "While doing so, deputies found a male subject deceased inside."