Deceased man in Planet Fitness shooting identified, police say

LANSING — Police identified the man shot and killed Friday at a Planet Fitness as Ron Johnson, 36, of Lansing.

Officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located Johnson, who died at the scene, said Detective Lt. Scott Bailey of the Lansing Police Department.

According to information gathered by the Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, Johnson was targeted in the attack.

Johnson was recently paroled on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, police said. He had on an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time of the attack.

Investigators are encouraging those who knew Johnson or have any information about this shooting to contact Lansing police at 708-895-7150. To remain anonymous, contact the Criminal Investigations Division’s Anonymous Tip Line at 708-895-7105.