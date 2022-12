Deceased man in shooting near Cal City City Hall identified, coroner says

CALUMET CITY — A shooting near City Hall resulted in the death of an 18-year-old last Wednesday, the Cook County medical examiner said.

The man has been identified as Jason Donell Hatcher of Crete, Illinois. He was previously identified as a Merrillville resident by the medical examiner, according to data.

Police were called around 2:35 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Pulaski Road for a report of shots fired, Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said. Officers found evidence of gunfire on scene.

Kolosh said two males arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds not long after police were dispatched. Hatcher succumbed to his injuries at the hospital; the other victim is being treated.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, Kolosh said. Calumet City detectives and investigators from the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are handling the inquiry.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Calumet City Police Department, 708-868-2500.