CROWN POINT — The Lake County coroner's office has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday outside La Fogata Taqueria in Hammond.

Pedro Sandoval, 49, of Hammond died from a gunshot wound he suffered outside the restaurant. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner's office.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the restaurant in the 4400 block of Calumet Avenue in reference to a shooting, police Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Officers located a wounded Sandoval on scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.