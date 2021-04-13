Defamation suit filed in dispute between county officials

LAPORTE — LaPorte County Commissioner Attorney Shaw Friedman says in a defamation lawsuit that newly elected county Auditor Timothy Stabosz did not even wait to take office before beginning a "crusade" against Friedman's continued service to the county.

During his first month in office in January, Stabosz, a Republican, "maliciously made and published a number of false statements defaming" Friedman, a Democrat, implying Friedman had engaged in "criminal acts and professional misconduct," according to the suit.

Stabosz, who earlier this week filed to have the suit dismissed or moved from St. Joseph to LaPorte County, said in a prepared statement, "Mr. Friedman's lawsuit against me is frivolous, without foundation, and without merit. Worse, it is intended to harass, threaten, and intimidate a public official, in carrying out his lawful duties to protect the financial and operational integrity of LaPorte County, and hold Mr. Friedman accountable for the way he exerts undue influence upon County officials."

Friedman's suit cites a Jan. 5 email to the county commissioners and council where Stabosz reportedly wrote, "Mr. Friedman has evidenced himself to be a walking talking conflict of interest."