Defendant acquitted on all counts in man's 2011 shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a former Gary man not guilty on all counts Friday in connection with allegations he shot a 19-year-old to death during a burglary in 2011 in Gary.
Desmon S. McQuay, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, stood trial this week on charges of murder, burglary and battery in the March 18, 2011, shooting death of 19-year-old Julian Nava.
Jurors were tasked, in part, with determining whether to believe testimony from a man who was facing a federal firearms charge when he first talked to police eight years after the homicide.
McQuay was charged in 2019, after the witness worked with police to elicit allegedly self-incriminating statements from McQuay during a phone conversation recorded by officers assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said the phone call between McQuay and the witness was the key to proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Weeks before the call, the FBI found McQuay in Ohio and asked him questions about Nava's homicide, Anderson said. McQuay told them he didn't know anything.
When the witness called McQuay, McQuay said he had been wanting to talk to the witness, so they could get their stories straight, Anderson said.
In the call, McQuay said he and the witness needed to be on the same page, suggested they should claim they weren't together the day of the homicide and eventually stated he didn't want to talk on the phone, Anderson said.
"The phone call is the smoking gun in this case," Anderson said.
Defense attorney Gojko Kasich told jurors the witness is facing up to 17.5 years in prison for the federal firearms charge, to which he's pleaded guilty, and a new charge in state court.
"I submit to you he'd do anything to stay out of prison," Kasich said.
McQuay said during the call he wasn't trying to get anyone else wrapped up in the FBI's investigation, but such a statement doesn't necessarily point to guilt, Kasich said.
McQuay had just been approached by six FBI agents and had reason to be concerned, he said.
It was not clear McQuay understood the witness's comment, "You got rid of it," to be a reference to a gun, Kasich said.
McQuay replied, "I don't know none of that," Kasich said.
McQuay also was represented by attorney Adrian Guzman.
The witness knew Nava, because they both attended Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary and played sports together, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said.
The witness told police he agreed to give McQuay a ride, but made a stop at Nava's Tarrytown home to use the bathroom. He testified this week he exited the bathroom and saw McQuay had hit Nava in the face with a handgun.
The witness claimed McQuay told him to search the home for valuables, but they left empty-handed. After driving a short distance, McQuay told the man to turn around, got out and ran around Nava's home, kicked in a back door, fatally shot Nava and took an electronic item, prosecutors alleged.
Kasich questioned the witness's story, asking how it was possible the witness didn't hear McQuay allegedly pistol-whipping Nava while he was in the bathroom and why the witness didn't recall Nava saying anything during the alleged events.
A neighbor talked to police in 2011 and again in 2019 and described seeing two men arrive in a car, one of them tall and the other short with "a big Afro."
Kasich said McQuay has never worn his hair in an Afro. The neighbor testified this week, but prosecutors didn't ask him to point out the man he described for police in open court, the defense attorney said.
Anderson urged the jury to disregard the description of an Afro. It was inconsistent with what McQuay looked like, but that wasn't enough to create reasonable doubt, he said.
Kasich said the neighbor testified he never saw Nava outside the day of the homicide, which meant the witness was lying about stopping at Nava's home because he saw Nava outside.