Defendant acquitted on all counts in man's 2011 shooting death

The witness told police he agreed to give McQuay a ride, but made a stop at Nava's Tarrytown home to use the bathroom. He testified this week he exited the bathroom and saw McQuay had hit Nava in the face with a handgun.

The witness claimed McQuay told him to search the home for valuables, but they left empty-handed. After driving a short distance, McQuay told the man to turn around, got out and ran around Nava's home, kicked in a back door, fatally shot Nava and took an electronic item, prosecutors alleged.

Kasich questioned the witness's story, asking how it was possible the witness didn't hear McQuay allegedly pistol-whipping Nava while he was in the bathroom and why the witness didn't recall Nava saying anything during the alleged events.

A neighbor talked to police in 2011 and again in 2019 and described seeing two men arrive in a car, one of them tall and the other short with "a big Afro."

Kasich said McQuay has never worn his hair in an Afro. The neighbor testified this week, but prosecutors didn't ask him to point out the man he described for police in open court, the defense attorney said.