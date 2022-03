Defendant admits he shot at man who caught him inside car

CROWN POINT — A defendant pleaded guilty last week to shooting at a man in 2019 after the man confronted him about being inside a vehicle.

Karriem Z. Branch, 22, of Gary, admitted he entered the man's car July 27, 2019, while it was parked in the 1100 block of East 45th Avenue in Gary.

When the man came to confront Branch, Branch used a gun he found in the man's car to shoot at the man, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Branch pleaded guilty to attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Branch's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to three years in prison.

In exchange for Branch's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

According to charging documents, the man told police he was preparing to leave for work about 5 a.m. when he realized he had forgotten his lunch inside and left his car idling with a handgun on the floorboard.

When the man exited his home, he saw Branch inside his vehicle and began to approach before hearing Branch cock his handgun, records state.

Branch fired three shots at the man before running off with the gun and fleeing in a white truck. He was stopped a short time later by Gary police and taken back to the crime scene, where the man identified Branch as the suspect and a gun as his, records state.

Bokota scheduled Branch's sentencing for April 7.

