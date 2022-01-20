Defendant admits he shot driver 6 times while woman, child were in car, court records show

CROWN POINT — A Gary man could face one to six years in prison after admitting last week to shooting a man six times in 2019 as he drove with a woman and her 7-year-old daughter, court records show.

Cachun C. Combs Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

In exchange for Combs' plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss remaining charges in the 2019 shooting and a separate case related to a police chase in 2020.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Combs' plea agreement, she would hear arguments on the length of his sentence from defense attorney Susan Severtson and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar.

Combs admitted in his plea agreement he shot a man six times June 27, 2019, in the 1900 block of Polk Street in Gary.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his left thigh, left hand and right calf.

According to charging documents, the victim told police he was driving with his girlfriend and her 7-year-old child when Combs shot him.

Combs was angry the man previously prevented Combs from fighting a third man, records allege.