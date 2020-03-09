Defendant admits he shot man during attempted robbery in 2018

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a man in 2018 after plotting with a 15-year-old boy to rob two people the boy knew through Facebook.

Charles J. Manyfield, 22, admitted to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon for shooting a man in the back Feb. 13, 2018, in the 5700 block of Van Buren Street in Merrillville.

Manyfield's attorney, Thomas Mullins, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa will argue his sentencing during a hearing set for April 13. He could face one to six years in prison.

Manyfield and the teenager were found hiding in an attic of a home near the shooting scene, records say. Police also found a handgun and a jar full of pills suspected to be Ecstasy in the attic.

Manyfield's plea agreement called for a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun would be returned to its owner.