Defendant admits he shot man in stomach during argument at liquor store

CROWN POINT — A 47-year-old man admitted Friday to shooting another man in the stomach during a fight last year at an East Chicago liquor store, court records show.

Tavaris L. Cooley, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Cooley's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years.

If the judge orders Cooley to serve any time incarcerated, he would serve it in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program, the plea agreement states.

In exchange for Cooley's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss three higher battery counts.

Cooley admitted he began arguing with a man he's known for decades March 13, 2021, inside the Gas Center Liquor Store at 5680 Indianapolis Blvd. and the confrontation turned physical.

The man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery after Cooley shot him, court records state.

Cooley was represented by attorney Maryam Afshar-Stewart. His sentencing was set for Sept. 1.