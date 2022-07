Defendant admits he shot man to death during 2016 robbery

CROWN POINT — A 22-year-old man who already has served more than five years in jail while awaiting a resolution in his murder case admitted Monday to shooting a man to death in 2016 during a robbery in Gary.

Lacindo Luckett pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, and a firearm enhancement in the homicide of 43-year-old Samuel Moore on Oct. 1, 2016, in the 1300 block of Harrison Street.

In exchange for Luckett's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts, including murder.

Luckett was 17 years old when he was taken into custody in October 2016.

Murder defendants aren't afforded bond unless a court finds the presumption of guilt is not strong. The court denied Luckett's petition to let bail in June.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones accepts Luckett's plea agreement, she would sentence him to a total of 29 years in prison followed by three years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

He would receive credit for time already served and be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence.

Jones set Luckett's sentencing for Aug. 18.

Luckett was the last of four defendants charged in Moore's homicide to resolve his case.

He admitted in his plea agreement he, Christian E. Manning, 21, of Gary; S'mone D. Honeycutt, 22, of Gary; and Kenya Honeycutt rode in a vehicle driven by Moore.

When Moore arrived in the 1300 block of Harrison, Luckett pulled out a .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Moore, court records state.

Moore attempted to reach for the gun, and Luckett fired two times, striking Moore's upper right chest and right hand, according to the plea agreement. Moore died from the gunshot wounds.

According to court records, Moore was at a family party with Kenya Honeycutt, who was 15 at the time, before his death.

Manning admitted in his plea agreement he received a message from Kenya Honeycutt about a robbery before he got into the vehicle with Moore and the others.

Manning pleaded guilty in 2019 to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. He admitted he stole a radio from Moore's vehicle after Luckett shot Moore.

Manning could face up to nine years in prison at his sentencing, which was set for Aug. 25.

S'mone Honeycutt pleaded guilty in 2018 to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. Her sentencing was set for Aug. 18.

The Lake County prosecutor's office charged Kenya Honeycutt in 2016, but later dropped the charges, saying she should be prosecuted in Lake Juvenile Court.