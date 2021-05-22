Defendant admits to killing man after dispute over money for prostitute

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing a man to death after a dispute over money for a prostitution in 2018 at a Merrillville motel.

Laurence T. Richmond Jr., 35, killed 44-year-old Patrick Tangye Mbi on Feb. 6, 2018, by stabbing him in the head, face, shoulders, chest, back, flank, buttocks and left forearm, according to a plea agreement.

Richmond pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, Lake Criminal Court records show. Lake County prosecutors agreed Richmond acted in "sudden heat."

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Richmond's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of 10 to 24 years in prison.

In exchange for Richmond's plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder count. If convicted of murder, Richmond could have faced a sentence of 45 to 65 years.

Richmond admitted he was aware Mbi was meeting with a prostitute in a room at the Super 8 hotel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, records show.

Mbi had a disagreement with the prostitute over payment, and Richmond confronted Mbi as Mbi left the hotel room at the Super 8, records state.