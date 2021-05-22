Defendant admits to killing man after dispute over money for prostitute

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing a man to death after a dispute over money for a prostitution in 2018 at a Merrillville motel.
Laurence T. Richmond Jr., 35, killed 44-year-old Patrick Tangye Mbi on Feb. 6, 2018, by stabbing him in the head, face, shoulders, chest, back, flank, buttocks and left forearm, according to a plea agreement.
Richmond pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, Lake Criminal Court records show. Lake County prosecutors agreed Richmond acted in "sudden heat."
If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Richmond's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of 10 to 24 years in prison.
In exchange for Richmond's plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss a murder count. If convicted of murder, Richmond could have faced a sentence of 45 to 65 years.
Richmond admitted he was aware Mbi was meeting with a prostitute in a room at the Super 8 hotel in the 8200 block of Louisiana Street in Merrillville, records show.
Mbi had a disagreement with the prostitute over payment, and Richmond confronted Mbi as Mbi left the hotel room at the Super 8, records state.
Richmond followed Mbi through the lobby at the Super 8 to the parking lot at an adjacent Motel 6, where Mbi was later found suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot.
Mbi was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he later died.
Bokota scheduled Richmond's sentencing hearing for July 20.