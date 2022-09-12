Defendant arrested on murder charge after witness riding with police pointed him out

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested and charged with murder last week after detectives approached him while canvassing a neighborhood and a witness pointed him out as the shooter, court records say.

Lamar Golston, 60, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Curtis Burnside on Thursday outside a residence in the 4100 block of Buchanan Street in Gary.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Golston's behalf Monday to one count of murder. The magistrate also granted his request to appoint a public defender.

Witnesses told police a man, who was later identified as Golston, came to the house asking for "the bald guy."

One of the witnesses called Burnside out of the house, and he began speaking with Golston. The conversation escalated into an argument, and "Burnside put his hands in front of him and began backing away," according to court records.

The witnesses fled indoors when they saw Golston reach behind his back and subsequently heard several gunshots, court records state.

Burnside re-entered the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog also suffered a graze wound to its left side in the shooting, police said.

Officers detained one of the witnesses at the scene. That witness later agreed to ride with police as they canvassed the area.

Another witness, who wasn't present during the shooting, said Golston had threatened Burnside several days before, according to court records.

That witness said Golston "was a drunk" who "was always talking crazy to people for no reason" and would "sometimes flash a weapon for no reason," documents state.

When Golston came out to talk with two detectives canvassing the area, the witness who had agreed to ride with officers identified him, documents state.

He was taken into custody but refused to talk with detectives later that day at the Gary Police Department.