Defendant arrested on murder charge after witness riding with police pointed him out

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested and charged with murder last week after detectives approached him while canvassing a neighborhood and a witness pointed him out as the shooter, court records say.
Lamar Golston, 60, of Gary, is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Curtis Burnside on Thursday outside a residence in the 4100 block of Buchanan Street in Gary.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Golston's behalf Monday to one count of murder. The magistrate also granted his request to appoint a public defender.
Witnesses told police a man, who was later identified as Golston, came to the house asking for "the bald guy."
One of the witnesses called Burnside out of the house, and he began speaking with Golston. The conversation escalated into an argument, and "Burnside put his hands in front of him and began backing away," according to court records.
Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
Region football game suspended after threat of violence
Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say
Hotel receives final approval from commission
UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say
Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say
Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
The witnesses fled indoors when they saw Golston reach behind his back and subsequently heard several gunshots, court records state.
Burnside re-entered the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and collapsed, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A dog also suffered a graze wound to its left side in the shooting, police said.
Officers detained one of the witnesses at the scene. That witness later agreed to ride with police as they canvassed the area.
Another witness, who wasn't present during the shooting, said Golston had threatened Burnside several days before, according to court records.
That witness said Golston "was a drunk" who "was always talking crazy to people for no reason" and would "sometimes flash a weapon for no reason," documents state.
When Golston came out to talk with two detectives canvassing the area, the witness who had agreed to ride with officers identified him, documents state.
He was taken into custody but refused to talk with detectives later that day at the Gary Police Department.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Gailand Jackson Jr.
Age : 33 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207949 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A SERIOUS VIOLENT FELON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Louis Kalozi
Age : 52 Residence: Fort Dix, NJ Booking Number(s): 2207927 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: SEX CRIME - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH MINOR/FONDLING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Elena Salazar-Bernal
Age : 20 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207941 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Alan Stooksbury
Age : 29 Residence: Fort Wayne, IN Booking Number(s): 2207922 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Marco Labra
Age : 34 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2207945 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: RIVERBOAT GAMBLING- CASINO GAMBLING VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Denzel Lackey
Age : 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207918 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: HOMICIDE - MURDER
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Brown
Age : 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207921 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: SEX CRIME - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH MINOR/FONDLING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Briana West
Age : 33 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207951 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Vincent Adkins
Age : 51 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2207917 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: INTIMIDATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dominique Bentley-Hannah
Age : 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207956 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: BURGLARY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Darryl Mosley
Age : 39 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207930 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE; DOMESTIC BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony;Misdemeanor
Caleb Becerra
Age : 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2207928 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT DEF. USES A VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Maggie Greeson
Age : 38 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207915 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jenny Servies
Age : 43 Residence: St. Anne, IL Booking Number(s): 2207919 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Charles Brown
Age : 34 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2207952 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: BATTERY - AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT OR PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICIAL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Rachel Brooks
Age : 37 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207923 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Picasso Harris
Age : 42 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2207914 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: CONFINEMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Steven Calloway
Age : 34 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2207962 Arrest Date: Sept. 7, 2022 Offense Description: RESISTING; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Robert Dykstra
Age : 58 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2207920 Arrest Date: Sept. 6, 2022 Offense Description: HEALTH - LEGEND DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cameron Lemos
Age : 30 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2207968 Arrest Date: Sept. 8, 2022 Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.