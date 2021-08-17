Defendant asks judge for separate trials on murder, domestic battery allegations

Facebook messages showed Scott told Ward he would have to kill her if she talked to police about his abusive behavior, Westberg said.

After Ward's body was found, investigators learned Ward sought treatment to repair her damaged tooth and used those dental records to identify her body, which was not visually identifiable because of the fire, she said.

Stigler said the state could introduce evidence about Ward's dental records being used to identify her body without letting a jury know the records existed because Scott allegedly knocked out her tooth.

In response to Cappas' question, Stigler said joinder would be proper if the intent during the alleged events in March 2018 had been to kill Ward. Because there was no attempt to kill, and the two alleged events are factually distinct, Stigler said.

Westberg said she planned to seek the court's permission under a different rule to introduce evidence about the March 2018 allegations.

Westberg still needed to turn over more evidence to Stigler after receiving it Monday, she said.

Cappas said he wanted to hear more about any additional evidence Westberg plans to present to a jury before issuing a rule on Scott's motion for severance.