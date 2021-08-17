Defendant asks judge for separate trials on murder, domestic battery allegations

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge said Tuesday he wanted to know more before deciding whether to grant a man's motion to separate charges he struck a girlfriend in March 2018 and murdered her almost three months later.
Hugh Scott Jr., 36, is accused of hitting 39-year-old Davita Ward and knocking out her tooth March 22, 2018, and killing her June 16, 2018, in Gary.
Gary police found Ward's body "burned beyond recognition" June 17, 2018, in her car, which also had been set ablaze, in the 2400 block of Noble Street.
Scott has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury linked to the March 2018 allegations and to murder and arson in Ward's homicide.
Scott's attorney, Lemuel Stigler, filed a motion asking Judge Samuel Cappas to separate the murder and arson counts from the battery charges for purposes of trial.
If the court were to allow the state to bring Scott to trial on all four counts, it would be unduly prejudicial for Scott and deprive him of his rights to a fair trial, Stigler wrote.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infiniti Westberg said the charges were joined because Scott's alleged acts of domestic violence shared similar circumstances and were part of an ongoing scheme.
Facebook messages showed Scott told Ward he would have to kill her if she talked to police about his abusive behavior, Westberg said.
After Ward's body was found, investigators learned Ward sought treatment to repair her damaged tooth and used those dental records to identify her body, which was not visually identifiable because of the fire, she said.
Stigler said the state could introduce evidence about Ward's dental records being used to identify her body without letting a jury know the records existed because Scott allegedly knocked out her tooth.
In response to Cappas' question, Stigler said joinder would be proper if the intent during the alleged events in March 2018 had been to kill Ward. Because there was no attempt to kill, and the two alleged events are factually distinct, Stigler said.
Westberg said she planned to seek the court's permission under a different rule to introduce evidence about the March 2018 allegations.
Westberg still needed to turn over more evidence to Stigler after receiving it Monday, she said.
Cappas said he wanted to hear more about any additional evidence Westberg plans to present to a jury before issuing a rule on Scott's motion for severance.
He set a hearing for Sept. 30 to address any pending motions.
Scott's trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 15.