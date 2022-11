Defendant charged in 2 homicides ordered to provide handwriting sample

CROWN POINT — A Portage man charged in connection with two homicides last year in Gary must provide the state with a handwriting sample, a judge ruled Thursday.

Isiah Darnell-Lenburg, 25, who was being held at a facility outside of Lake County, didn't appear before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

Darnell-Lenburg's attorney, Aaron Koonce, didn't object to the state's motion for a handwriting exemplar.

According to a motion filed by Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez, the state obtained jail mail that referenced its case against Darnell-Lenburg in homicide of 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski, of Park Forest.

Police found Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10, 2021, at a home in Gary's Miller section.

Darnell-Lenburg has pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of assisting a criminal and arson and a misdemeanor count of unlawful disposition of a dead human body.

Darnell-Lenburg also is facing charges in the shooting death of Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, who was found dead Sept. 23, 2021, along a road in Gary's Miller section.

In Nelson's homicide, Darnell-Lenburg pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and arson.

Darnell-Lenburg's co-defendant, Robert E. Simms III, 34, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the Kowalski and Nelson homicides.

A third co-defendant, Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, also pleaded not guilty in Kowalski's homicide to charges of felony assisting a criminal and arson.

Cappas granted a request earlier this month from Foster's attorney to order him released from the Lake County Jail to resolve a case in Porter Superior Court. Attorneys said they anticipated Foster would enter a plea during a hearing Friday before Cappas.