Defendant charged in Schererville man's overdose death makes first court appearance

CROWN POINT — The first person to be charged in Lake County with causing a death by dealing drugs arrived Tuesday at the Lake County Jail to face prosecution.

Kariem "K" Rainey, 45, of Chicago, was charged in August 2020 with dealing a controlled substance resulting in the death of a 36-year-old Schererville man April 2, 2019, from an overdose on multiple drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, codeine, methadone and clonazepam.

Rainey was in federal custody in Illinois at the time charges were filed in Lake County.

Rainey also was facing a charge in LaPorte Superior Court alleging he sold drugs resulting in the death of a 31-year-old Michigan City woman on Nov. 21, 2018, from an overdose of morphine and fentanyl.

In total, investigators linked him to four fatal overdoses and eight nonfatal overdoses from October 2018 to May 8, 2019, according to court records.

A state law adopted in 2018 allows county prosecutors to file a charge of dealing in a controlled substance causing death, which carries a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

In the past, prosecutors filed a reckless homicide charge in drug overdose deaths. Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony, punishable by one to six years in prison.