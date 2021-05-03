Defendant convicted of murdering man, attempting to murder cop in nightclub shootout

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a Hammond man guilty of murdering a man outside a Gary nightclub last fall and attempting to murder a police officer.

Fredrick Craft Jr., 31, stood trial last week on charges linked to the shootout Sept. 27 outside the Loft nightclub in the 700 block of Broadway.

Kevin Blackmon, 28, of Gary, was killed in the shooting.

Craft, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest, was shot by Gary police Officer Martin Garza after Craft refused to comply with the officer's orders to drop a gun.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Jessica Arnold and Maureen Koonce said Craft and his friends went to the nightclub with multiple guns and "enough ammunition to wage war in the parking lot that night."

Craft's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, told jurors Craft didn't have a gun on him when he collapsed on the ground and asked Gary police Officer Tyler Knotts — who witnessed the shooting from a different angle — for help.

Prosecutors told jurors Craft likely handed off a gun to someone else when he briefly disappeared behind a vehicle before collapsing.