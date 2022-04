Defendant convicted of murdering man who wanted woman to leave apartment

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted a defendant Monday of murdering a man who came to pick up his child's mother last fall after she'd been on an all-night drug bender with the defendant.

Antonio West, 54, didn't take the stand during his six-day trial on charges he fatally shot 39-year-old Shawn Rhyan Pewitt on Sept. 8 in the 2500 block of Connecticut Street in Gary.

West also was found guilty of a firearm enhancement, which could add an additional five to 20 years to his sentence. The possible penalty for murder is 45 to 65 years.

In his closing argument, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie played portions of West's interview with Gary Detective Cpl. Daryl Gordon.

"Look at him. How he answers. When he pauses," Brandewie said of West. "You can tell he lying most of the time."

Prosecutors alleged West pulled a gun from his pocket about 4 p.m. Sept. 8 and fatally shot Pewitt after Pewitt arrived at West's basement apartment and told the woman, "Let's go."

The woman had been smoking crack cocaine with Pewitt and a Lowell man at a different Gary residence the night before, but she left them to go smoke crack with West, attorneys said.

After she smoked crack all night, West demanded payment, Brandewie said.

West drove the woman to Lowell twice Sept. 8, first to pick up a $400 check and a second time after a bank refused to cash the check, according to trial testimony.

"He wasn't going to let (the woman) go until she paid that money," Brandewie said.

West initially told police he took a bus to a 1:30 p.m. appointment the day of the murder, but evidence showed West took his car.

West also initially claimed he dropped the woman off in Lowell before returning to Gary and had been "putting her off."

When the detective asked West how the woman ended up at his apartment at the time of the shooting, West became agitated.

"I don't know," he said during the videotaped interview. "I would have been there. Did you see me there that day?"

One of West's neighbors testified he didn't hear a gunshot, but he saw West run out of his apartment and heard West yell, "I just shot someone. Call 911!"

The man walked over to a stairway leading down to West's apartment and saw the woman cradling Pewitt, who appeared to have a gunshot wound, the man said in a 911 call. West fled before police arrived.

Defense attorneys Kerry Connor and Sonya Scott-Dix showed the jury several photos of the apartment complex.

Connor reviewed the witness' stories and asked the jury to consider if their testimony was credible.

The woman initially told police Pewitt had been shot in the back, but evidence later showed Pewitt died from a single gunshot wound to his chest, she said.

Someone who witnesses a point-blank shooting isn't likely to mix up where a person was shot, Connor said.

The prosecutors' narrative that the woman was a "fading flower that needed to be rescued" was not accurate, the defense attorney said.

Instead, the woman repeatedly made the choice to stay with West, including during a traffic stop in Lowell, she said.

Connor suggested West's conflicting statements to police might have stemmed from his feelings for the woman.

"Who is Mr. West actually protecting?" she said. "He doesn't want to say that (the woman) may have been the one to do the shooting."

The defense attorneys showed the jury a photo of a bag the woman was carrying that appeared to have suspected blood on it, suggesting the woman was closer to Pewitt when he was shot than she claimed.

"Something is very wrong with the construct for her story," Connor said.

Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar said it was ridiculous to suggest West wanted to protect the woman.

"He's protecting himself," the deputy prosecutor said. "Of course he doesn't want to place people at the scene. Those are the witnesses."

The woman told police from the start that the person who shot Pewitt was West, Balcazar said.

No one involved was perfect, and the case wasn't a "fairy-tale story," Brandewie said.

The woman probably shouldn't have gone with West to use crack, and Pewitt probably shouldn't have gone to West's apartment to pick her up, he said.

In the end, West was the only person who shot someone to death, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.