Defendant could avoid prison time for shooting at man, leading police on chase

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted last week in a plea agreement he shot at another man in May 2021 in Lake Station and led a Hobart police officer on a pursuit in June 2021.

Noah K. Jackson, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Jackson's plea agreement, he would sentence Jackson to 1 1/2 years in prison, suspended in favor of probation.

Jackson also agreed to forfeit the gun used in the shooting May 23, 2020, in Lake Station for testing and destruction.

Jackson admitted in his plea agreement he was driving in the 1600 block of Central Avenue in Lake Station when he fired a handgun at another man's vehicle, striking it three times.

According to charging documents, the man previously fathered a child with a woman Jackson was dating.

In exchange for Jackson's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several charges, including attempted murder.

On June 12, 2021, a Hobart police officer attempted to stop a black BMW driven by Jackson for a missing headlight, according to court records.

Jackson sped off on West 37th Avenue and entered southbound Interstate 65. He attempted to exit the interstate at U.S. 30 and crashed, the plea agreement states.

Cappas scheduled Jackson's sentencing for July 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.