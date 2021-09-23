Defendant fatally shot man, took off with $460 in cash and marijuana, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary teenager made an initial appearance Wednesday on charges he murdered a man in East Chicago earlier this month while robbing the man and a friend of marijuana and cash.

Izaiah A. Horde, 16, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of Emmanuel D. Hall, 18, of Minneapolis, on Sept. 10.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Horde's behalf to two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and armed robbery. A public defender was appointed to represent Horde.

Hall died at St. Catherine Hospital after he was dropped off by a person driving a red Chevrolet Impala, court records state.

Police recognized the driver from previous interactions, and the driver eventually agreed to talk with detectives, according to court documents.

The driver told police Horde contacted him to hang out, so he picked up Horde in Gary. Hall rode in the front passenger seat, and Horde rode in the backseat, court records state.

While they were driving near the 4900 block of Olcott Aveue in East Chicago, the driver heard a gunshot and felt a gun being pressed to the back of his head, records allege.