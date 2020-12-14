 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defendant fatally stabbed man after argument at 'party house,' charges allege
alert urgent

Defendant fatally stabbed man after argument at 'party house,' charges allege

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronnie Hannah

Ronnie Hannah

 Provided

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed last weekend allege a Hammond man stabbed another man to death on Thanksgiving, after they got into an argument while hanging out at a "party house."

Ronnie Hannah, 59, made an initial appearance Monday on one count of murder.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and set a formal appearance for Jan. 5.

Hannah, who allegedly goes by the nickname "Leprechaun," is accused of fatally stabbing Montral Miller, 44, on Nov. 26 inside an apartment in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.

Witnesses told police Miller arrived drunk and got into an argument with Hannah, according to court records.

Miller grabbed Hannah by the throat, but released him when a witness asked him to let go, records allege.

The witness told police she left the apartment and Miller came out of a room when she returned and said, "He stabbed me," documents state. Hannah had left the apartment, the witness said.

Another witness told police she was in another room with her boyfriend when she heard Miller and Hannah arguing. She heard Miller say, "He stabbed me," before she and her boyfriend left out a backdoor, records state.

The boyfriend told police he heard Miller say, "He stabbed me," and he looked out of the bedroom and saw Miller sitting on a couch breathing hard, records state.

After leaving, the couple saw Hannah walking by a nearby gas station, dragging his feet on the ground as if he were trying to wipe something off, documents allege.

Police found Miller on a couch with a stab wound to his leg and a bag of chips in his hand, records state. He was in socks, and there was a large amount of blood on his leg.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts