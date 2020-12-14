Defendant fatally stabbed man after argument at 'party house,' charges allege

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed last weekend allege a Hammond man stabbed another man to death on Thanksgiving, after they got into an argument while hanging out at a "party house."

Ronnie Hannah, 59, made an initial appearance Monday on one count of murder.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and set a formal appearance for Jan. 5.

Hannah, who allegedly goes by the nickname "Leprechaun," is accused of fatally stabbing Montral Miller, 44, on Nov. 26 inside an apartment in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.

Witnesses told police Miller arrived drunk and got into an argument with Hannah, according to court records.

Miller grabbed Hannah by the throat, but released him when a witness asked him to let go, records allege.

The witness told police she left the apartment and Miller came out of a room when she returned and said, "He stabbed me," documents state. Hannah had left the apartment, the witness said.

Another witness told police she was in another room with her boyfriend when she heard Miller and Hannah arguing. She heard Miller say, "He stabbed me," before she and her boyfriend left out a backdoor, records state.