Defendant fatally stabbed man, jumped in car and took child to school, police say

Marcano's girlfriend told police her mother and Jaramillo arrived at her home to take her son to school, and Marcano "was smiling even though they were on bad terms" with Jaramillo, records state.

Marcano's girlfriend said her mother began motioning for her to come outside, but Jaramillo walked in the home "puffed up like a tough guy," documents state.

She told police her mother pulled her outside and she heard a yell, as if Jaramillo and Marcano were fighting. She was able to break free from her mother and go back inside, where she saw Jaramillo dragging Marcano and carrying a knife, records allege.

She said Jaramillo put the knife to Marcano's throat outside the back door, and she could see blood on Marcano's back, records state. The woman got into her mother's Saturn thinking she could use it to stop Jaramillo, but her mother pushed her hard enough that she ended up in the front passenger seat, records state.

Her mother got in the driver's seat and Jaramillo eventually got in the back seat, and her mother drove away, according to court documents.

The woman's son was in the car as they drove to her son's school and dropped him off with a school resource office, as they normally would do, records state.