CROWN POINT — A mother looked at her son's murderer Monday and questioned why he took her only child's life over money.

Damonta L. Jarrett, 27, of Gary, was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for murdering 40-year-old Steven Marquand, of Cedar Lake, during an attempted robbery Oct. 18, 2016, near a gas station in the 4800 block of Maryland Street in Gary’s Glen Park section.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Jarrett after a weeklong trial in October.

Marquand's mother, Melody Marquand, said she hoped Jarrett would receive a maximum sentence and that he deserved every day of his sentence.

Marquand's aunt, Carolyn Carson, said her nephew was helpful, respectful and loving.

Carson and Melody Marquand both lost their husbands before Steven Marquand was killed, and now Melody Marquand is alone, she said.

"You mother can come and see you," Carson said. "Melody will never hear her son say, 'I love you, Mom.'"

Carson said Jarrett saw money in Steven Marquand's hand while in the gas station and decided to take it.

Marquand's girlfriend told police Jarrett approached their car and demanded money before she heard a gunshot. Marquand drove a short distance before he died.

Carson told Jarrett he could sit and laugh at her, but he would be receiving more than he deserved no matter the sentence.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to sentence Jarrett to a total of 85 years in prison, including 60 for murder, five for attempted robbery and 20 on a firearm enhancement.

Jarrett has one other felony conviction, but he was wanted at the time of Steven Marquand's homicide on charges alleging he pointed a gun at an infant's head during a robbery, Burke said.

Jarrett apologized to Steven Marquand's family and said his actions were "frivolous." He denied laughing at Carson.

"You think I laughed, ma'am, but I'm hurt," he said.

Defense attorney Thomas Mullins said Jarrett has six children to support and has "good inside his soul." Jarrett witnessed a stabbing at age 19 that he never fully emotionally processed, he said.

Jarrett's warrant on the robbery case involving the infant would have been served sooner if he had been living a life of crime, Mullins said. He argued Jarrett isn't likely to commit another similar crime in the future.

Boswell disagreed, saying she thought there was a high probability Jarrett could commit a similar crime. 

Jarrett earned a GED, but had no work history, she said. 

"It was a crime of opportunity," Boswell said. "I think that says a lot about a person's character."

Boswell acknowledged Jarrett had only one felony conviction, but she counted it against him.

She sentenced Jarrett to 57 years for murder, three years for attempted robbery and five years for the firearm enhancement, for a total of 65 years.

Jarrett must serve at least 75% of his sentence. He received credit for about three years in jail while awaiting trial.

Boswell set a January hearing on Jarrett's pending robbery case.

After the hearing, Carson and Melody Marquand said they would have preferred to see Jarrett receive a maximum sentence. He could have faced up to 91 years.

"He took something from us that we can never get back," Carson said.

Melody Marquand cried as she recalled her son.

"He was very kind to everyone," she said.

He cooked for her, helped her with her car and was always there for her, she said.

"My boy, he was a sweetheart," she said.

