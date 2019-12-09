CROWN POINT — A mother looked at her son's murderer Monday and questioned why he took her only child's life over money.
Damonta L. Jarrett, 27, of Gary, was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison for murdering 40-year-old Steven Marquand, of Cedar Lake, during an attempted robbery Oct. 18, 2016, near a gas station in the 4800 block of Maryland Street in Gary’s Glen Park section.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Jarrett after a weeklong trial in October.
Marquand's mother, Melody Marquand, said she hoped Jarrett would receive a maximum sentence and that he deserved every day of his sentence.
Marquand's aunt, Carolyn Carson, said her nephew was helpful, respectful and loving.
Carson and Melody Marquand both lost their husbands before Steven Marquand was killed, and now Melody Marquand is alone, she said.
"You mother can come and see you," Carson said. "Melody will never hear her son say, 'I love you, Mom.'"
Carson said Jarrett saw money in Steven Marquand's hand while in the gas station and decided to take it.
Marquand's girlfriend told police Jarrett approached their car and demanded money before she heard a gunshot. Marquand drove a short distance before he died.
Carson told Jarrett he could sit and laugh at her, but he would be receiving more than he deserved no matter the sentence.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to sentence Jarrett to a total of 85 years in prison, including 60 for murder, five for attempted robbery and 20 on a firearm enhancement.
Jarrett has one other felony conviction, but he was wanted at the time of Steven Marquand's homicide on charges alleging he pointed a gun at an infant's head during a robbery, Burke said.
Jarrett apologized to Steven Marquand's family and said his actions were "frivolous." He denied laughing at Carson.
"You think I laughed, ma'am, but I'm hurt," he said.
Defense attorney Thomas Mullins said Jarrett has six children to support and has "good inside his soul." Jarrett witnessed a stabbing at age 19 that he never fully emotionally processed, he said.
Jarrett's warrant on the robbery case involving the infant would have been served sooner if he had been living a life of crime, Mullins said. He argued Jarrett isn't likely to commit another similar crime in the future.
Boswell disagreed, saying she thought there was a high probability Jarrett could commit a similar crime.
Jarrett earned a GED, but had no work history, she said.
"It was a crime of opportunity," Boswell said. "I think that says a lot about a person's character."
Boswell acknowledged Jarrett had only one felony conviction, but she counted it against him.
She sentenced Jarrett to 57 years for murder, three years for attempted robbery and five years for the firearm enhancement, for a total of 65 years.
Jarrett must serve at least 75% of his sentence. He received credit for about three years in jail while awaiting trial.
Boswell set a January hearing on Jarrett's pending robbery case.
After the hearing, Carson and Melody Marquand said they would have preferred to see Jarrett receive a maximum sentence. He could have faced up to 91 years.
"He took something from us that we can never get back," Carson said.
Melody Marquand cried as she recalled her son.
"He was very kind to everyone," she said.
He cooked for her, helped her with her car and was always there for her, she said.
"My boy, he was a sweetheart," she said.
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Age: 43 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number(s): 1912278 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
Age: 33 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912288 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
John Jerome Stokes
Age: 34 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number(s): 1912267 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: DOCR
Joshua Wade Hampton
Age: 29 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912271 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Age: 28 Residence: New Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912293 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery previous conviction/presence of a child, Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912291 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Assisting a criminal - public administration Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Larry Darnell Doss
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912270 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Sex offender registration violation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Age: 23 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912296 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Maintaining a common nuisance - controlled substances Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912290 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Nicholas David Davenport
Age: 25 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912292 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Age: 30 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912274 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Roland Chavez
Age: 44 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 1912269 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: ICUS
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Age: 48 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912282 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Dealing methamphetamine Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912221 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Battery on law enforcement, OWI Class: Felony, Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Age: 42 Residence: Resisting law enforcement Booking Number(s): 1912222 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Demetri Jamison Russell
Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Maurice Lamont Collins
Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912223 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Todd Paul
Age: 26 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912229 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Mitchell James Umlauf
Age: 27 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912237 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Age: 27 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912227 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: Public administration - escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Todd Ryan Polgar
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912239 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Age: 44 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912219 Arrest Date: Nov. 30, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Brian Scott Connor
Age: 45 Residence: Lowell Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Deann Renee Smith
Age: 33 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 1912246 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Fernando Lozano
Age: 33 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI - prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Jesus Arce Jr.
Age: 63 Residence: Portage Booking Number(s): 1912252 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Leonard Francis Goetz
Age: 20 Residence: Morocco, IN Booking Number(s): 1912264 Arrest Date: Dec. 2, 2019 Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Linard Jerry Reese
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 1912244 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Riverboat gambling Class: Felony Entry Code: NEW
Marcel DeWayne Young
Age: 40 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912251 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Raul Barajas
Age: 33 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912243 Arrest Date: Dec. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI, OWI endanger a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1912323 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Age: 29 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912321 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic violator Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912310 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic needle Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912314 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Damian Demon Amos
Age: 42 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1912335 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Age: 28 Residence: Dayton, Ohio Booking Number(s): 1912325 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Eliezer Alvarez
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912331 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Iyces Angelique Reeves
Age: 20 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1912329 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
James Larry Matthews III
Age: 24 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1912327 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine Class: Felony
Entry Code: PC
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Age: 23 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912305 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Age: 32 Residence: Hebron Booking Number(s): 1912333 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-Prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912315 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Kantrelle Hawkins
Age: 23 Residence: Chicago Booking Number(s): 1912313 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Keith Edward Dworak
Age: 38 Residence: Dyer Booking Number(s): 1912303 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Age: 19 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912324 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Nicholas Lee Williams
Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1912389 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Possession of narcotic Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Scott B. Ponce
Age: 45 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1912304 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: Impersonating a public servant Class: Felony Entry Code: WAR
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Age: 59 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1912334 Arrest Date: Dec. 3, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
