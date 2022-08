Defendant given 32-year sentence for fatally shooting man during robbery in 2016

CROWN POINT — A judge handed a 22-year-old man a 32-year sentence Tuesday for killing another man during a robbery in 2016 in Gary.

Lacindo Luckett, of Gary, was just 17 years old when he was charged in October 2016 with the murder of 43-year-old Samuel Moore on Oct. 1, 2016, in the 1300 block of Harrison Street.

Luckett pleaded guilty in July to to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony, and a firearm enhancement.

He admitted in his plea agreement he and several co-defendants rode with Moore to the homicide scene, where Luckett pulled out a .22-caliber rifle.

When Moore attempted to reach for the gun, Luckett fired two times, striking Moore's upper right chest and right hand, records state.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones told Luckett she hoped he uses his time in prison wisely, perhaps by furthering his education.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said Moore's family members weren't able to attend Luckett's sentencing but agreed with the sentence.

Brandewie read a letter written by Moore's wife.

The year Moore was killed, his now 11-year-old daughter graduated from kindergarten. The girl still has nightmares about her father's death, Brandewie said.

Moore's wife wrote she was devastated.

Not only did she lose the love of her life, she lost their home, their cars and had to live with her daughter in shelters, she wrote.

She misses Moore's embrace and kisses.

"His smile could light up a room," she wrote.

Still, she forgave Luckett and prayed he would learn from his mistake, Brandewie said.

Luckett said he wanted to apologize to Moore's family and told the judge, "Everybody makes mistakes."

Defense attorney Aaron Koonce said Luckett already had served 5 1/2 years in jail while awaiting a resolution of his case.

After reviewing all the evidence and going through a hearing on Luckett's petition to let bail, which was denied, the defense decided it was in Luckett's best interest to accept a plea agreement, Koonce said.

"We believe this is a fair outcome and frankly a just one," he said.

Brandewie, who was joined at the prosecutor's table by Gary police Sgt. James Bond, said investigators put a lot of work into the case.

Moore's family waited a long time for a resolution, and the state believed Luckett was sorry for what he did, Brandewie said.

Jones accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Luckett to 29 years in prison, followed by three years in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

Luckett was the last of four defendants charged in Moore's homicide to resolve his case.

Christian E. Manning, 21, of Gary, pleaded guilty in 2019 to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. He admitted he stole a radio from Moore's vehicle after Luckett shot Moore.

S'mone D. Honeycutt, 22, of Gary, pleaded guilty in 2018 to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony. Her sentencing was set for Oct. 27.

The Lake County prosecutor's office in 2016 charged Kenya Honeycutt, who was 15 years old at the time, as an adult. Prosecutors later dropped the charges and said she should be prosecuted in Lake Juvenile Court.