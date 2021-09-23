Defendant guilty of murdering man outside hotel three years ago

Beach died from a gunshot wound to his back. He was shot with a 9mm gun, but police never recovered the firearm, according to evidence and testimony.

Young and the man with Beach both fled the scene before police arrived. Young was later arrested by Merrillville police after a short pursuit.

Young declined to testify during his four-day trial before Judge Natalie Bokota, who denied Young's motions to include jury instructions on self-defense and the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Young's attorney, Adam Tavitas, told the jury Young acted in self-defense.

The woman riding in Young's car testified she heard Beach tell Young, "I will kill you and shoot that (expletive), too."

The woman said she was scared and she felt Young got between her and Beach to protect her, Tavitas said.

"She felt trapped, she had nowhere to go," he said.

Another witness described seeing "the big guy (Beach) going after the little guy (Young)," Tavitas said.

Police recovered spent shell casings from a 9mm gun and a .45-caliber gun, and a photo introduced by the defense showed the man with Beach also had a gun, Tavitas said.