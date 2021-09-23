Defendant guilty of murdering man outside hotel three years ago

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a Gary man guilty Thursday of murdering another man more than three years ago during an argument outside a Merrillville motel.
Victor Young, 43, fatally shot Miles Beach, 37, of Gary, in the back Feb. 22, 2018, as Beach ran from Young in a parking lot at the Rodeway Inn at 6201 Opportunity Drive in Merrillville.
The jury also convicted Young of resisting law enforcement, and Young admitted to firearm and habitual offender enhancements during the final phase of his trial.
During his closing arguments, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay urged jurors to use their common sense, stick to the facts, follow the evidence and believe their eyes.
"People lie. People lie all the time," he said. "Video doesn't lie."
In a video replayed for the jury, Beach and another man appeared to confront Young as Young pulled up to the motel with a woman seated in Young's front passenger seat.
The men got into a heated argument, and Beach and Young appeared to bump chests and exchange aggressive hand gestures before Young stepped out of the camera view for about a minute.
When Young returned, he pulled a handgun and began shooting. Beach turned to run and disappeared behind the SUV he arrived in, while the man with Beach ran in another direction.
Beach died from a gunshot wound to his back. He was shot with a 9mm gun, but police never recovered the firearm, according to evidence and testimony.
Young and the man with Beach both fled the scene before police arrived. Young was later arrested by Merrillville police after a short pursuit.
Young declined to testify during his four-day trial before Judge Natalie Bokota, who denied Young's motions to include jury instructions on self-defense and the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.
Young's attorney, Adam Tavitas, told the jury Young acted in self-defense.
The woman riding in Young's car testified she heard Beach tell Young, "I will kill you and shoot that (expletive), too."
The woman said she was scared and she felt Young got between her and Beach to protect her, Tavitas said.
"She felt trapped, she had nowhere to go," he said.
Another witness described seeing "the big guy (Beach) going after the little guy (Young)," Tavitas said.
Police recovered spent shell casings from a 9mm gun and a .45-caliber gun, and a photo introduced by the defense showed the man with Beach also had a gun, Tavitas said.
"We know there were at least two guns there," he said.
The man with Beach did not testify at trial.
Grindlay told the jury it was irrelevant whether the woman was scared.
There was no evidence Young was afraid of Beach, or that Young heard Beach allegedly threaten to kill Young and the woman, he said.
"We know a 9mm bullet killed Miles Beach, and we also know 9mm casings were found in the area where defendant Victor Young was," Grindlay said.
Beach may have been bigger than Young, but Young was a little man with a gun, he said.
"Mr. Beach's size didn't seem to matter much when he got a bullet in the back and died," he said.
Bokota scheduled Young's sentencing for Oct. 29.