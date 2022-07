Defendant gunned down man after arranging marijuana purchase, police say

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday on charges he murdered a man after arranging to buy a half-ounce of marijuana from him last spring in Hammond.

Davon N. Jones, of Hammond, is accused of fatally shooting Amarion W. Holmes, 20, in the head as Holmes sat in his white Hyundai sedan April 9 in an alley behind the 800 block of Drackert Street.

Holmes, who had addresses in Hammond and Gary, was found slumped over in the driver’s seat about 4:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing one shot in the alley, Hammond police said.

Holmes was taken to a local hospital and later flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police recovered one spent 9mm shell casing from behind the Hyundai and another that landed on Holmes’ shirt, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Jones' behalf Wednesday to charges of murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery and three counts of robbery.

Witnesses told police Holmes appeared to have been on his phone before the shooting.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Holmes’ Facebook account and learned he had agreed to meet someone at the location to sell that person a half-ounce of marijuana, records state.

The Facebook account of the person Holmes communicated with had been deleted, but police obtained records through a search warrant that included personal information linking the account to Jones, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed a man matching Jones’ description in the area at the time of the shooting, and Jones’ cellphone location data also placed him at the crime scene, records state.

Jones was being held without bond.