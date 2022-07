Defendant gunned down man during gathering to mourn child's death, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was arrested Sunday on charges he gunned a man down in a children's play room as his family gathered to mourn the death of his relative's child.

Shavesz N. Johnson, 25, had been wanted since March 2021 on one count of murder in the homicide of Aaron Hawkins, 31, of Chicago Heights, on March 2, 2021, in the basement of a residence in the 2100 block of Vermont Street in Gary.

Johnson also is facing a firearm enhancement, which could add five to 20 years to any sentence he receives if he's convicted of murder. His case was unsealed Monday.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Johnson's behalf during an initial appearance. The magistrate also appointed a public defender to represent Johnson.

According to court records, Johnson arrived at a gathering where his relatives planned to release balloons for his aunt Jessica Johnson's child, who had died.

Witnesses told police Shavesz Johnson entered the home, hugged several relatives, walked up to Hawkins as he sat at a table and began shooting at Hawkins.

Hawkins ran into a room where children were playing and attempted to hide in a closet, but Johnson followed him and fired the gun at him several more times, according to court records.

As Hawkins his in the closet with his hands covering his head, Johnson yelled, "Oh, you thought we were cool," documents allege.

Witnesses told police Johnson walked out of the bedroom and apologized to the dead child's mother before fleeing the residence.

Jessica Johnson, 30, of Gary, was shot and killed April 25, 2021, in the 500 block of East 103rd Street in Chicago, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Her boyfriend, Edward Roscoe, 29, of Chicago, was charged in December in Houston on one count of murder linked to her homicide, Chicago police said.

Charging documents in Roscoe's case said Jessica Johnson's 4-month-old boy died of a skull fracture in December 2020 after Roscoe dropped the child, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Roscoe has not been charged in Lake Criminal Court in connection with the baby's death, records showed.