Defendant gunned down man outside bar, police say

CROWN POINT — Charges unsealed this week allege a defendant shot a man dead last year outside the El Sombrero bar in East Chicago.

David "Max" Garza, 19, was arrested Tuesday and ordered released Thursday from the Lake County Jail on one count of murder.

Garza is a quadriplegic, court records state. He has not yet entered a plea.

East Chicago police responded about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 1 to the 2000 block of Broadway in the city's Harbor section for a report of shots fired.

Officers found Villagomez, whom they recognized from prior contacts, dead on the side of the building, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A witness told police he and Villagomez were drinking inside the bar, and another man inside the bar shot Villagomez as Villagomez left.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the area and saw Garza run up to Villagomez on a sidewalk outside the bar and get into Villagomez's face, records state.

A woman intervened and pushed Garza away, but Garza reapproaches Villagomez and points a handgun at Villagomez, records state.

The woman pushed Garza's arm down, and Villagomez backed away, records state.