Defendant in double murder case arrested at hospital before warrant was valid, attorney says

He's accused of shooting Haywood in a downstairs room, shooting Edmond in a upstairs room as the boy hid behind a door and burglarized their home.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said he notified the Sheriff's Department of how Boswell wanted the warrant to be served after Taylor failed to show up for trial June 21.

"I have no knowledge of what happened after that," Grindlay said.

Boswell said she was clear that she did not want Taylor to be arrested until his doctors approved of his release from the hospital.

The judge said she was concerned, because Taylor was taken into custody before a warrant was in the system. Police also removed a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet Taylor was wearing as a condition of a home detention order, she said.

"He had an ankle monitor on, and he had never violated (conditions of house arrest)," Boswell said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said there were concerns that Taylor would not go home after his release from the hospital and that Taylor was "fine" June 22, the day after his arrest.