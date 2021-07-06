Defendant in double murder case arrested at hospital before warrant was valid, attorney says

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney said Tuesday he is considering filing a motion to bring the Lake County sheriff before the court to testify about why sheriff's police arrested his client against medical advice and disconnected medical equipment from the man before an arrest warrant was valid.
Darren Taylor, who failed to show up June 21 for his trial on charges he murdered a Gary woman and her teenage son, was being treated at Community Hospital for an undisclosed medical condition when sheriff's police arrested him, attorney Russell Brown said.
Taylor was held at the Lake County Jail until June 30, when Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell ordered him released back to house arrest.
Brown, who is representing Taylor with attorney Lakeisha Murdaugh, said Lake County sheriff's officers removed Taylor from the hospital against the advice of Taylor's doctors.
"There was no warrant in the system yet," Brown said. "I'd like to know what legal grounds they had to yank Mr. Taylor out of his bed."
A spokeswoman for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Taylor is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.
He's accused of shooting Haywood in a downstairs room, shooting Edmond in a upstairs room as the boy hid behind a door and burglarized their home.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said he notified the Sheriff's Department of how Boswell wanted the warrant to be served after Taylor failed to show up for trial June 21.
"I have no knowledge of what happened after that," Grindlay said.
Boswell said she was clear that she did not want Taylor to be arrested until his doctors approved of his release from the hospital.
The judge said she was concerned, because Taylor was taken into custody before a warrant was in the system. Police also removed a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet Taylor was wearing as a condition of a home detention order, she said.
"He had an ankle monitor on, and he had never violated (conditions of house arrest)," Boswell said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said there were concerns that Taylor would not go home after his release from the hospital and that Taylor was "fine" June 22, the day after his arrest.
Boswell asked Arnold if she had reviewed Taylor's medical records, which the judge ordered released last month. The records showed Taylor wasn't ready to be discharged when he was arrested, Boswell said.
Arnold said she had not had a chance to read all of the records yet.
Boswell said she understood Taylor is charged with murder, but he had no violations while on an ankle monitor.
Taylor was fitted with the monitor because prosecutors missed their statutory deadline to continue holding him in custody, Boswell said.
"That means the state didn't prosecute him on time," she said.
Boswell advised Taylor his trial was rescheduled to begin Aug. 16.
Brown asked the judge to grant Taylor permission to travel to a doctor's office for a medical issue involving his ear and to get his shoulder "checked out." Taylor alleged sheriff's police hurt his shoulder during his arrest at Community Hospital.
Boswell said his request was denied for now.
"You've been in and out too much," she said.