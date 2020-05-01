Defendant in double murder case won't face jury until October

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A judge rescheduled a jury trial set for next week for a man charged with murdering a mother and her 13-year-old son and denied the man's request to walk into his parents' Hammond backyard to pray.

Darren Taylor, 40, appeared Friday via a livestreamed teleconference before Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano.

He's been on house arrest since his release March 6 from the Lake County Jail because prosecutors missed a deadline to bring him to trial while in custody.

Taylor is charged with murdering his father's former mistress, Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Taylor's May 4 trial needed to be rescheduled, because the Indiana Supreme Court last week extended its order granting emergency relief to lower courts as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The high court barred lower courts from holding jury trials before June 1 without its permission.

Pagano, defense attorneys John Cantrell, Michael Campbell and Randy Godshalk, and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay agreed Taylor's trial will begin Oct. 5. The trial will last about a week.