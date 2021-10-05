Defendant in murder case charged in 2nd alleged financial crime

He was placed on house arrest after Judge Diane Boswell granted his attorney's motion in November 2020 for his release from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires prosecutors to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody.

The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began investigating McGhee's financial dealings in April, after receiving a tip that McGhee had received two Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to court records.

McGhee is accused of lying on applications before receiving approval Jan. 28 for a PPP loan of $20,630 and approval March 16 for a second PPP loan of $20,833. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony.

McGhee had not yet entered pleas to two counts of welfare fraud filed Monday.

GRIT investigators contacted the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in July, after receiving another tip that McGhee was collecting unemployment benefits while on house arrest, court records state.

The investigators learned McGhee's initial unemployment claim was filed Dec. 1, 2020, but retroactive claims were filed back to the week ending March 14, 2020, records state.