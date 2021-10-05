Defendant in murder case charged in 2nd alleged financial crime

CROWN POINT — Legal challenges continued to mount Monday for a Hammond man, who was charged with fraudulently collecting unemployment benefits while free on bond in murder case.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, was charged two weeks ago with fraudulently obtaining more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. He's now facing a total of three criminal cases.
According to charging documents in McGhee's latest case, he illegally collected more than $30,000 in unemployment benefits for a time period when he was incarcerated and on house arrest in his murder case.
An individual must be able and available to work to receive unemployment benefits, Lake Criminal Court records state.
McGhee is currently scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 18 on one count of murder in the death of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death.
McGhee was charged and arrested in Buchanan's death in August 2019.
He was placed on house arrest after Judge Diane Boswell granted his attorney's motion in November 2020 for his release from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires prosecutors to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody.
The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team began investigating McGhee's financial dealings in April, after receiving a tip that McGhee had received two Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to court records.
McGhee is accused of lying on applications before receiving approval Jan. 28 for a PPP loan of $20,630 and approval March 16 for a second PPP loan of $20,833. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of fraud on a financial institution, a level 5 felony.
McGhee had not yet entered pleas to two counts of welfare fraud filed Monday.
GRIT investigators contacted the Indiana Department of Workforce Development in July, after receiving another tip that McGhee was collecting unemployment benefits while on house arrest, court records state.
The investigators learned McGhee's initial unemployment claim was filed Dec. 1, 2020, but retroactive claims were filed back to the week ending March 14, 2020, records state.
The Department of Workforce Development conducted its own investigation and concluded the total loss was $33,365, records state.
McGhee is accused of contacting the department in August and saying he didn't file the claim and that he no longer spoke to the person who did.
He told a Department of Workforce Development employee he gave his personal information to a woman he met on Facebook, but he did not provide the woman's contact information because he "wanted to make sure of the number," records state.