Defendant in murder case leaves jail again after posting bond in new fraud cases

CROWN POINT — A judge's decision to deny the state's petition to revoke release for a man in a murder case cleared the way for him to post a total of $11,000 in bond Friday on charges he defrauded the government out of tens of thousands of dollars.
James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, was released back to home detention after spending more than two weeks in the Lake County Jail, online court records showed.
McGhee was charged in August 2019 with murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell ordered McGhee's release from jail in November 2020, after his attorneys successfully argued the state failed to bring him to trial in time while holding him in custody on the murder charge.
Boswell ordered McGhee be placed on house arrest and fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor at the county's expense.
McGhee was charged last month with three counts of fraud on a financial institution alleging he illegally obtained more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans, which are backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
According to court documents, McGhee lied on on applications before receiving approval Jan. 28 for a PPP loan of $20,630 and approval March 16 for a second PPP loan of $20,833.
On Tuesday, prosecutors filed more charges against McGhee. In the latest case, McGhee is facing two counts of welfare fraud alleging he illegally collected more than $30,000 in unemployment benefits.
McGhee's initial unemployment claim was filed Dec. 1, 2020, but retroactive claims were filed back to the week ending March 14, 2020, records state.
McGhee has pleaded not guilty in all three of his cases.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said McGhee showed contempt for the court's orders by allegedly committing new crimes while he was free on his own recognizance in the murder case.
"The court has the authority to hold him in custody," Burke said.
One of McGhee's attorneys, Michael Woods, said release is an absolute remedy under Indiana Criminal Rule 4A, which requires the state to bring defendants to trial within six months while in custody.
Allegations that McGhee received money while on house arrest should not cause him to be taken back into custody, Woods said.
The judge agreed.
Boswell said McGhee was not on bond in the murder case, because she ordered his release due to the state's failure to bring him to trial in time.
McGhee's only restriction in the murder case was that he live under house arrest, Boswell said. The new allegations involved the use of a computer, but McGhee was not accused of leaving his home, she said.
Woods said McGhee had no intention of not showing up for his trial in the murder case, which is set to begin Oct. 18.
Boswell concluded the hearing with a warning for McGhee.
"Please do not engage in any illegal activity using your computer or any other device while you are on home detention," the judge said. "If any illegal activity occurs, you will be held until your trial."