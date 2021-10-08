Defendant in murder case leaves jail again after posting bond in new fraud cases

CROWN POINT — A judge's decision to deny the state's petition to revoke release for a man in a murder case cleared the way for him to post a total of $11,000 in bond Friday on charges he defrauded the government out of tens of thousands of dollars.

James E. McGhee Jr., 40, of Hammond, was released back to home detention after spending more than two weeks in the Lake County Jail, online court records showed.

McGhee was charged in August 2019 with murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with him July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.

A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell ordered McGhee's release from jail in November 2020, after his attorneys successfully argued the state failed to bring him to trial in time while holding him in custody on the murder charge.

Boswell ordered McGhee be placed on house arrest and fitted with a GPS-equipped ankle monitor at the county's expense.