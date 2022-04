Defendant in rape case accused of attempted witness tampering

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man whose been jailed since November on allegations he raped a woman was charged Tuesday with attempting to obstruct justice.

Martinez C. Hollingsworth, 38, is accused of calling the woman from the Lake County Jail and promising to give her a car and return her cellphone if she didn't "come to court."

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Hollingsworth's behalf during his initial appearance Wednesday.

Hollingsworth has been in custody at the jail since his arrest Nov. 25 on charges he raped the woman at gunpoint and took her phone after she entered his Hammond apartment to keep warm while waiting for a ride share.

Hollingsworth also has pleaded not guilty in a separate case filed in September, which includes felony charges of domestic battery and strangulation.

According to court records, Hollingsworth called the woman Feb. 9 and said, "Don't come here to court. ... As long as you don't come, I'll get out."

He claimed he had a car for her parked in his garage, which he intended as a surprise, and that he took her phone so she wouldn't leave, court records allege.

"As soon as I get out, I"m gonna give you everything," Hollingsworth allegedly told the woman. "Don't come to court, you hear me?"

The woman disconnected from the call a short time later, records state.

