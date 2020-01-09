CROWN POINT — A Gary man sentenced nearly 10 years ago to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to eviscerating a Munster man with a shotgun blast to the abdomen was released Thursday from the Lake County Jail to await a trial set for August.
John J. Stokes' conviction was vacated in November after Lake Criminal Judge Samuel Cappas granted his request for post-conviction relief because he was not advised during a plea hearing in March 2010 of his privilege against self-incrimination.
Stokes, 34, is facing five counts, including murder, murder in the perpetration of robbery, confinement, robbery and attempted robbery in the June 5, 2007, homicide of Wayne Smith, 25, at Smith's home in the 7600 block of Manor Avenue in Munster. A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Stokes' behalf during an initial hearing Dec. 6.
Smith died from a shotgun wound, which caused his internal organs to protrude from his upper abdominal area, according to court records. He was found on the floor of a bedroom at his duplex.
Stokes' trial was set for Jan. 13, but Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked Thursday for a continuance.
Gonzalez and public defender Matthew LaTulip said they reached an agreement for Stokes to be released from jail pending a trial in August, so the state would not be up against a statutory deadline to bring him before a jury.
Cappas set a trial to begin Aug. 3, with a status hearing May 20 and a pretrial conference July 8.
In a ruling granting Stokes' petition for post-conviction relief, Cappas endorsed a magistrate's finding that former Lake Criminal Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak, who now presides over Lake Juvenile Court, failed to advise Stokes of his privilege against self-incrimination during a plea hearing March 16, 2010, in a courtroom at the Lake County Jail.
Stokes rejected a plea agreement during the morning court call that day, but returned to court that afternoon with defense attorney Alexander Woloshansky and pleaded guilty to murder in the perpetration of robbery, records state. The other counts were dismissed as part of the deal.
Stokes testified during a hearing in May that he felt rushed into making a decision to accept the plea and tried to withdraw it before his sentencing in April 2010.
Stokes said his attorney never guided him through the plea agreement line by line and never explained the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty. Instead, Stokes' discussion with his attorney focused on the likelihood that he would lose at trial and could receive a shorter sentence by pleading guilty, Cappas' ruling states.
Stokes — who was on parole at the time of Smith's homicide — admitted he had pleaded guilty in the past, but the state failed to present any evidence he was advised of his privilege against self-incrimination in the Smith homicide case, Cappas' ruling states.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"The record supports Stokes' testimony that he was vacillating with regard to whether to accept the plea," the ruling states.
During the plea hearing in the jail, Stefaniak "failed to advise Stokes of his privilege against self-incrimination and that his guilty plea was a waiver of that right," the ruling states.
"At no point during the guilty plea hearing was Stokes specifically asked whether he read or understood the rights advisement section in the plea agreement," records state. "Neither the trial court, the state, nor trial counsel inquired about Stokes' understanding of his privilege against self-incrimination during the guilty plea hearing. Nor was Stokes asked whether he understood that his guilty plea was a waiver of that privilege."
A large part of the plea hearing was spent discussing the factual basis for Stokes' plea, records state.
The plea agreement includes a handwritten correction that Stokes "entered" Smith's home, rather than "forced his way in." The agreement states Stokes killed Smith and took money and drugs from Smith's home, records show.
Charges alleged Stokes worked with his ex-girlfriend, Shante F. Collins, to rob Smith. Collins initially told police she spent the night with Smith and was confronted by Stokes as she was leaving Smith's house, court records show. Police later spoke with a relative of Collins, who gave a statement contradicting part of Collins' story.
Collins admitted she bound Smith's wrists with duct tape, but left the tape loose enough for him to escape, before Smith was shot. She claimed she was in living room when she heard a scuffle between Smith and Stokes in the bedroom, heard "a muffle noise like a firecracker" and saw Stokes exit the bedroom holding a sawed-off shotgun, records allege.
Collins pleaded guilty to robbery in March 2010 and was sentenced April 30, 2010, to nine years in prison.
During Stokes' sentencing hearing in April 2010, Woloshansky said that if Collins had not left the tape loose, the shooting would not have happened.