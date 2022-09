Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Gary man fatally shot his older brother in the back of the head July 14 after the two of them tussled in a stairwell at their family's barber shop in Gary, newly unsealed court records allege.

Denzel D. Lackey, 31, of Gary, turned himself in Tuesday on charges filed in late July in connection with his brother's shooting death, defense attorney Scott King said.

Corey D. Lackey, 36, of Gary, died at a local hospital July 14 after he was found bleeding heavily inside a building that houses Lackey's Barber Shop in the 2000 block of Grant Street, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

King said he appeared via Zoom for an initial hearing Wednesday, and a magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Denzel Lackey's behalf to one count of murder.

King filed a petition to let bail in the case, but a magistrate has not yet scheduled a hearing on the matter. Murder defendants typically aren't afforded bail, unless a court determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not evident.

Detectives recovered a video that showed Denzel Lackey pull a revolver from his sweatshirt pocket and walk down the stairs toward Corey Lackey, court documents state.

The brothers began pushing each other, and Denzel Lackey stepped away and sat on the stairs with the revolver in his hand, records state.

Denzel Lackey looked up at the camera, took aim at his brother and fired a single shot, which struck Corey Lackey in the back of the head, documents state.

After the shooting, Denzel Lackey walked out of the building, dropped the gun and fell to the ground. He next went back inside to where his brother's body was lying on the stairs, and then ran west across Grant Street, records state.

A short time later, two men exited the building. One of the men got into an SUV and was joined by Denzel Lackey, who got into the passenger side, before the SUV left the area, according to documents.