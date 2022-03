Defendant not guilty of shooting man at close range outside Region apartment complex

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court jury found a man not guilty Thursday of murder in the December 2019 shooting death of a 19-year-old outside a Griffith apartment complex.

Althirty C. Hunter III, 22, of Gary, was accused of shooting Marco Alonzo in the face during a drug deal involving Hunter's co-defendant Ashley Middleton, 23, of Wheatfield.

Hunter could have faced more than 100 years in prison if the jury had convicted him of murder and firearm and habitual offender enhancements.

Hunter's defense attorney, Michael Lambert, told the jury investigators "swallowed" Middleton's story "hook, line and sinker," but the state lacked any conclusive proof that Hunter was with Middleton at the crime scene.

Middleton testified during the four-day trial before Judge Natalie Bokota that she asked Hunter to accompany her while she met with Alonzo to sell him 7 grams of marijuana.

Middleton had known Alonzo since childhood and arranged the drug deal after Alonzo responded to her SnapChat post that she had marijuana for sale, attorneys said.

She claimed she and Hunter were in the front seat of her car and Alonzo got into the driver's side backseat about 10:45 p.m. while she was parked outside Alonzo's residence at Park West Apartments in Griffith.

Middleton testified Hunter and Alonzo began arguing after Alonzo asked Hunter a question about gang affiliation, and Hunter got out, walked around the back of the car, shot Alonzo, walked back around the car and got back in the front passenger seat. She drove away before police arrived.

Lambert said Lake County prosecutors gave Middleton a "sweetheart deal" for her testimony, which included the dismissal of felony assisting a criminal and misdemeanor dealing marijuana charges, but she wasn't a credible witness.

"At the end of the day, Mr. Hunter was not there," he said. "And you cannot put your faith in Ashley."

The defense attorney questioned whether it was reasonable that Middleton testified she got a tattoo of her boyfriend's name hours before the homicide but also had sex that night with Hunter, whom she called her "boo."

"From the beginning, she was deflecting responsibility or culpability," Lambert said. "I contend she was protecting someone else."

Lambert asked why police never submitted a used cigar found in the backseat of Middleton's car for DNA analysis. He pointed to testimony from an Indiana State Police trooper, who responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on a Cline Avenue ramp and had Hunter's car towed.

"Mr. Hunter's car broke down," Lambert said. "We know because his cellphone data puts him there."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw told jurors they didn't have to like Middleton but should believe her.

Middleton's cellphone location data showed she was in the area of Hunter's residence in Gary's Glen Park section just before Alonzo was killed and that she had time to pick up Hunter from the Cline Avenue ramp and drive to Alonzo's apartment, he said.

Hunter's phone data showed "33 steps," which Shaw said was evidence of Hunter running around the back of Middleton's car to shoot Alonzo.

Hunter's call records also showed a 22-second phone call after the homicide, which Middleton testified she overheard, Shaw said.

Hours later, both Middleton's and Hunter's phones connected to a Wi-Fi network associated with the area near Hunter's home, the deputy prosecutor said.

Lambert asked the jury why Hunter's phone records didn't show any texts with Middleton the day of the homicide.

In his final closing arguments, Shaw said, "Cases would be so much easier if people didn't delete files from their phones or get rid of the weapon."

