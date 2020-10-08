Defendant not put off by graphic images of charred skeletal remains in murder trial

VALPARAISO — Numerous photographs of skeletal remains found in a burned-out car were shown Thursday morning to jurors in the Connor Kerner murder trial, despite objections from the defense.
Kerner, 19, of Valparaiso, joined one of his attorneys in looking through the photographs before they were shown on a large flat-screen television to jurors. He leaned forward in his chair to see when the grisly images were projected to the courtroom.
The identities of remains had not yet been revealed through testimony by late Thursday morning, but Kerner is accused of burning the bodies of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.
Representatives of the victims were also in court, but turned away from images at least part of the time, during the second day of the trial.
Porter County Sheriff Cpl. Nathan Graf, who is part of the department's crime scene unit, said the burned vehicle and remains were discovered March 2, 2019, in the area of County Roads 250 West and 550 South in Porter Township.
Police have said Kerner, then 17, loaded the bodies of Grill and Lanham into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic after killing them, loading the car with various containers of flammable liquids, driving it to Porter Township and setting the car and bodies ablaze.
Graf had to get up from the witness stand at times to point out and differentiate the skeletal remains from the rest of the burned-out car, which was without windows or a recognizable interior. He also pointed out the remains of a propane cylinder and aerosol canisters.
The skeletal remains did not become somewhat apparent until images were shown of them after they had been removed from the car and placed on body bags.
The defense tried to keep the images away from jurors, arguing their value is not worth the risk of prejudice. Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford denied the defense's motion.
Kerner reportedly told his then-girlfriend he shot Grill about noon Feb. 25, 2019, after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home in south Hebron, according to the records.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to court records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.
"Kerner advised that when she turned to leave the garage, Kerner shot her in the head, killing her," according to charging documents.
Kerner is charged with two counts each of murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery and attempted robbery, and individual counts of arson and intimidation.
That former girlfriend, who The Times is not naming at the request of prosecutors due to safety concerns, testified Wednesday afternoon that he threatened her if she were to tell anyone about the killings.
"You know how I am," the woman said, quoting Kerner. "I would kill your family and make you watch it. I would kill you after."
Kerner said he killed Grill because he had tried to take marijuana from him, the woman testified.
Indianapolis-based defense attorney James Voyles raised questions earlier in the day Wednesday about the reliability of testimony from Kerner's former girlfriend.
He told jurors the young woman offered two different explanations of where Kerner told her those details, was uncertain if Kerner was talking about himself or co-defendant John Silva II, went to lunch with Kerner the next day, and only came forward after Kerner broke up with her.
"It seems to be very coincidental," Voyles said.
The woman testified that Kerner never mentioned Silva in relation to the killings.
Voyles kicked off the trial this week by telling jurors they will have to decide whether his client or Silva is guilty of the alleged offenses.
