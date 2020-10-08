Defendant not put off by graphic images of charred skeletal remains in murder trial

Graf had to get up from the witness stand at times to point out and differentiate the skeletal remains from the rest of the burned-out car, which was without windows or a recognizable interior. He also pointed out the remains of a propane cylinder and aerosol canisters.

The skeletal remains did not become somewhat apparent until images were shown of them after they had been removed from the car and placed on body bags.

The defense tried to keep the images away from jurors, arguing their value is not worth the risk of prejudice. Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford denied the defense's motion.

Kerner reportedly told his then-girlfriend he shot Grill about noon Feb. 25, 2019, after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal in the garage of Kerner's grandparents' home in south Hebron, according to the records.

"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to court records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."

Lanham, who accompanied Grill, was shown Grill's body and told by Kerner that she could leave but would be killed if she told anyone, police said.