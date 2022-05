Defendant ordered released from jail after pleading guilty in deadly 2015 shooting

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was ordered released from jail Wednesday after pleading guilty in connection with a deadly shooting more than seven years ago in East Chicago.

Cadarrow E. Patten-White, 28, admitted in his plea agreement to fatally shooting 33-year-old Kevin Miller on July 1, 2015, in the 900 block of West 144th Street.

He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.

The charge carries a possible sentence of one to six years in prison. Patten-White agreed to a six-year sentence, his plea agreement states.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted defense attorney Gojko Kasich's request to release Patten-White pending sentencing because Patten-White already served about 4 1/2 years in jail while awaiting trial.

With credit for good time, he completed the sentence to which he agreed, Kasich said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Arturo Balcazar didn't object to Patten-White's release.

According to charging documents, Miller left several voicemails for an East Chicago detective before his death, claiming he was receiving death threats from Patten-White.

Bokota told Patten-White she would take his plea agreement under advisement but had not yet made a final decision on whether to accept it.

The judge scheduled his sentencing for July 13.

