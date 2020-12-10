Defendant pleads guilty but mentally ill to stabbing man over video games

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty but mentally ill Wednesday to stabbing a relative's fiance last year after becoming upset about video games.

Jamal D. Turner, 29, admitted he stabbed the man multiple times, nicking the man's lung and causing wounds that required 15 stitches, according to a plea agreement.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts Turner's plea agreement, Turner would receive credit for 224 days already served plus good time, and he would serve the rest of a three-year sentence on probation.

In exchange for Turner's plea to battery resulting in bodily injury as a level 4 felony, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss counts of aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, level 3 and 5 felonies, respectively.

Turner was arrested Sept. 17, 2019, after he walked up to police at the crime scene in the 4100 block of Monroe Street in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The victim told police he was in the basement using a PlayStation when Turner asked to use it. The man told Turner he could not use the game system, but offered to allow Turner to use an Xbox in an upstairs bedroom, records say.