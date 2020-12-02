 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Defendant pleads guilty in first of two violent confrontations at Munster tobacco shop
urgent

Defendant pleads guilty in first of two violent confrontations at Munster tobacco shop

{{featured_button_text}}
Marwan I. Matari

Marwan I. Matari

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Tinley Park man was ordered Wednesday to serve about a year on probation for stabbing another man last year inside a Munster tobacco shop.

Marwan I. Matari, 28, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss two felony battery counts and a misdemeanor count of false informing.

Matari told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas he stabbed Abdal Hassouna on Nov. 11, 2019, with a box cutter inside Munster Tobacco and Hookah in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue. The shop was owned by Matari's brother.

Cappas sentenced Matari to 364 days in jail, but he suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

Hassouna, of Oak Lawn, is among several men later charged in connection with a second confrontation Dec. 23 at the tobacco shop. During that fight, 23 shots were fired and windows were broken, records state.

Hassouna; Munadel Jebreen, of Lansing; Rami Jabarin, of Burbank, Illinois; and Frank Sabbah, of Munster, have each pleaded not guilty to charges linked to the Dec. 23 confrontation.

Their attorney, John Cantrell, said recently he believed video evidence will show his clients were ambushed. The men's cases remained pending Wednesday, online court records showed.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts