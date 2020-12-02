Defendant pleads guilty in first of two violent confrontations at Munster tobacco shop

CROWN POINT — A Tinley Park man was ordered Wednesday to serve about a year on probation for stabbing another man last year inside a Munster tobacco shop.

Marwan I. Matari, 28, pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss two felony battery counts and a misdemeanor count of false informing.

Matari told Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas he stabbed Abdal Hassouna on Nov. 11, 2019, with a box cutter inside Munster Tobacco and Hookah in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue. The shop was owned by Matari's brother.

Cappas sentenced Matari to 364 days in jail, but he suspended the sentence in favor of probation.

Hassouna, of Oak Lawn, is among several men later charged in connection with a second confrontation Dec. 23 at the tobacco shop. During that fight, 23 shots were fired and windows were broken, records state.

Hassouna; Munadel Jebreen, of Lansing; Rami Jabarin, of Burbank, Illinois; and Frank Sabbah, of Munster, have each pleaded not guilty to charges linked to the Dec. 23 confrontation.