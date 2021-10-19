 Skip to main content
Defendant pleads guilty in Schererville man's shooting death
Defendant pleads guilty in Schererville man's shooting death

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man could face 10 to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to a reduced charge in connection with a homicide earlier this year in Hammond.

Ronald W. Robinson, 34, admitted to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony. 

Robinson admitted in a plea agreement he and a person he knew as "Fathead" planned to rob Michael Fromm, 53, of Schererville, of marijuana Jan. 18 at a home in the first block of Rimbach Street in Hammond.

A handgun was brandished while Robinson, "Fathead" and Fromm were together, and Fromm was fatally shot in the chest, the plea agreement states.

Robinson admitted he briefly left the home, returned and took marijuana from Fromm and left in a vehicle with "Fathead."

Robinson's co-defendant, Arvell Greer, 36, pleaded guilty in August to felony dealing in cocaine in connection with Fromm's homicide.

Greer admitted in his plea agreement he sold cocaine to several people in the home on Rimbach Street on Jan. 28.

According to charging documents, witnesses told police Fromm arrived at the house with a large amount of marijuana, cash and crack cocaine, which he shared with others.  

Robinson was represented by attorney Michael A. Campbell. Greer was represented by attorney Joshua Malher.

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Greer's plea agreement, he would receive a three-year sentence, including eight months in jail and 28 months suspended in favor of probation. Because of time already served, Greer likely would avoid any further jail time.

Bokota scheduled Robinson's sentencing for Nov. 19.

