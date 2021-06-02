Defendant pleads guilty to fatally shooting man after ex-girlfriend falsely accused victim of abuse

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted Tuesday to killing a 57-year-old man with an AK-47 pistol after the mother of his children falsely claimed the victim physically harmed her.
Jason R. Burgess, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and a firearm enhancement, his plea agreement shows.
Burgess admitted he shot and killed James D. Franklin and shot at Franklin's son Feb. 15, 2018, in the 4200 block of Kentucky Street in Gary.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Burgess' plea agreement, she would sentence him to 38 years in prison.
According to court records, Burgess received a message from the mother of his children alleging her current boyfriend, Franklin, had hit her and kicked in her door.
Burgess felt a "sudden heat of anger," which caused him to grab a Draco AK-47 pistol and begin riding his bicycle in the direction of the woman's home.
While riding, the woman called and told Burgess that Franklin had left her home, so Burgess turned back toward his home, records state.
While riding, Burgess saw two men walking and realized one of them was Franklin, records state.
Burgess pointed the gun at the men and pulled the trigger, "releasing no fewer than 30 bullets" in the men's direction, the plea agreement states.
Gary police were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. and found Franklin lying in the middle of the street, struggling to breath. A shot to Franklin's right thigh severed his femoral artery, records state.
The woman later told police she and Franklin had argued, but she was the aggressor. She said she chased Franklin out of her house, striking him several times with a piece of wood trim that had nails protruding out of it, court documents state.
The woman knew from past experience that a call to Burgess meant he likely would pull a gun on or physically assault Franklin, court records state.
Burgess was represented by attorney Linda Kollintzas. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke handled the case for the state.
Boswell scheduled Burgess' sentencing hearing for Aug. 3.