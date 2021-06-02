Defendant pleads guilty to fatally shooting man after ex-girlfriend falsely accused victim of abuse

CROWN POINT — A Gary man admitted Tuesday to killing a 57-year-old man with an AK-47 pistol after the mother of his children falsely claimed the victim physically harmed her.

Jason R. Burgess, 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon and a firearm enhancement, his plea agreement shows.

Burgess admitted he shot and killed James D. Franklin and shot at Franklin's son Feb. 15, 2018, in the 4200 block of Kentucky Street in Gary.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts Burgess' plea agreement, she would sentence him to 38 years in prison.

According to court records, Burgess received a message from the mother of his children alleging her current boyfriend, Franklin, had hit her and kicked in her door.

Burgess felt a "sudden heat of anger," which caused him to grab a Draco AK-47 pistol and begin riding his bicycle in the direction of the woman's home.

While riding, the woman called and told Burgess that Franklin had left her home, so Burgess turned back toward his home, records state.

While riding, Burgess saw two men walking and realized one of them was Franklin, records state.