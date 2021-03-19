Defendant pleads guilty to fatally stabbing developmentally disabled man 25 times

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a mentally disabled man after a day of drinking in 2019.
Daniel R. Allison, 34, would be sentenced to 45 years in prison and the remainder of his life on parole if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.
Allison admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed Lee R. Nedreau Jr., 45, about 25 times, causing Nedreau to bleed to death, on June 30, 2019, at Nedreau's mobile home in the 1300 block of Elm Street in Calumet Township.
If he had been convicted of murder at trial, Allison could have faced 45 to 65 years in prison. He will be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence.
In exchange for Allison's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony theft charge filed in Lake Superior Court in Hammond.
Nedreau's family previously told The Times he was developmentally delayed and had a "childlike" innocence, but he was generous and giving.
Allison was dating a woman who was a roommate to Nedreau, court records state.
She told police she went to the Broad Street Blue and BBQ Festival with Allison and Nedreau, then returned home where they continued drinking.
When the woman went to bed, there was no confrontation between Allison and Nedreau, records state.
She awoke to hear Nedreau screaming, "Help me, help me," the plea agreement states.
The woman saw Allison standing and holding a knife in the doorway to Nedreau's bedroom. Allison fled, and Nedreau made his way out of the mobile home and collapsed in the front yard, records state.
As he lay bleeding, Nedreau told the mobile home park manager he was going to die and that Allison stabbed him, the plea agreement says.
As Bokota reviewed Allison's rights, she asked if he agreed with the facts alleged in his plea agreement.
Allison said, "Absolutely."
Allison's attorney, Susan Severtson, said Allison would have claimed voluntary intoxication, which is a difficult defense to a murder charge.
Bokota scheduled Allison's sentencing for April 15.