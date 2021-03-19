Defendant pleads guilty to fatally stabbing developmentally disabled man 25 times

CROWN POINT — A Gary man pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a mentally disabled man after a day of drinking in 2019.

Daniel R. Allison, 34, would be sentenced to 45 years in prison and the remainder of his life on parole if Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts his plea agreement.

Allison admitted in his plea agreement he stabbed Lee R. Nedreau Jr., 45, about 25 times, causing Nedreau to bleed to death, on June 30, 2019, at Nedreau's mobile home in the 1300 block of Elm Street in Calumet Township.

If he had been convicted of murder at trial, Allison could have faced 45 to 65 years in prison. He will be required to serve at least 75% of his sentence.

In exchange for Allison's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a felony theft charge filed in Lake Superior Court in Hammond.

Nedreau's family previously told The Times he was developmentally delayed and had a "childlike" innocence, but he was generous and giving.

Allison was dating a woman who was a roommate to Nedreau, court records state.

She told police she went to the Broad Street Blue and BBQ Festival with Allison and Nedreau, then returned home where they continued drinking.