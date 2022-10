Defendant pleads guilty to repeatedly stabbing man

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing a man three times in March 2021 in Lake Station.

Thomas J. Foster, 22, admitted to one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony.

He agreed to a sentence of eight years in prison, if Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agremeent.

According to charging documents, Foster and his co-defendant Ryan J. Lehmann, 24, of Hebron, began chasing a man March 22, 2021, in the 1900 block of Central Avenue after the man argued with his girlfriend.

The man told officers he began to run toward the Lake Station Police Department and heard Foster yell, "Videotape this. I'm gonna gut him like a fish."

Foster caught up with the man and stabbed him in the left leg. The man continued running, but was tripped by Lehmann, records state.

Foster stabbed the man two more times in the left torso, the plea agreement states.

Lehmann has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious injury. He is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 21.

Vasquez scheduled Foster's sentencing for Nov. 16.